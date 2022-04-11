Elon Musk floats idea for converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; finds a supporter in Jeff Bezos

Ideas to tackle the issue of homelessness is being pitched on Twitter by two of the world's richest people--Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc Founder Jeff Bezos.

Musk pitched the idea about converting Twitter Inc headquarters to a shelter home on Twitter on April 10. His reasoning? No one shows up in office.

Few people are working at Twitter headquarters during the pandemic.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

The idea struck with Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos. He agreed with Musk's tweet and said if not the entire building, a portion of it could be converted.

Bezos tweeted: Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy it easy for employees who want to volunteer.

Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. https://t.co/r0dZWsMxWT https://t.co/NbUNl1bkJ3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 10, 2022

When Musk was ribbed about his suggestion for 'literally adding features for Twitter via tweeting', he replied that he was serious about this one.

.@elonmusk is literally adding features for Twitter via tweeting 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rSS1UmaKuN — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 10, 2022

I’m serious about this one btw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Is Twitter dying, asks Musk

Musk, who is now on the board of Twitter after acquiring 9.2 percent stake in it for nearly $3 billion, took a fresh dig at the Parag Agrawal-led platform, asking if the micro-blogging platform is dying as several high-profile accounts do not tweet frequently.

Sharing a list of 10 most-followed Twitter accounts, Musk asked: "Is Twitter Dying?"

"Most of these top accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?" He posted late on Saturday.

The list from the Twitter account of World of Statistics had names like former US president Barack Obama (131.4 million followers), singer Justin Bieber (114.3 million) and Katy Perry (108.8 million) and others top accounts belonging to popular artists Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

