Elin Electronics doesn't spark investors interest; shares decline nearly 5% post listing

Shares of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics made a flat market debut on Friday, listing with a discount of nearly 2 per cent at Rs 244, against the issue price of Rs 247.

The stock started trading on BSE at Rs 243, down by 1.61 per cent from the issue price. But the shares later fell even more by 4.75 per cent to Rs 235.25.

Shares of the company made its debut at Rs 244 on the NSE, which was down by 1.21 per cent from its issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the electroics manufacturing services company was subscribed 3.09 times on the last day of subscription. It received bids for 4,39,67,400 shares against 1,42,09,386 shares that were on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers category was subscribed 4.52 times, retail individual investors 2.20 times, and the non-institutional investors category was subscribed 2.20 times.

The IPO of Elin Electronics had a fresh issue of up to Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 300 crore, aggregating up to Rs 475 crore.

The price range that was set for the offer was Rs 234-247 per share. The 15 investors that invested in the issue via the anchor book included SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, PGIM India, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Funds and Pinebridge Global Funds.

Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motor manufacturer in the country.

