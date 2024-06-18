Electricity KYC Update Scam: DoT Directs Blocking Of 392 Mobile Handsets Misused For Frauds

Representative Image

In a crackdown against the electricity KYC update scam, the Telecom Department has directed pan-India IMEI-based blocking of 392 mobile handsets misused in cybercrime and financial fraud, according to an official release.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said it has initiated targeted actions to protect citizens in response to reports of fraudulent activities involving mobile numbers in electricity KYC update scams.

Citizens reported some cases of fraudsters using SMS & WhatsApp messages related to electricity KYC updates and malicious APK files to manipulate and gain control over victims' devices. DoT utilised the Chakshu portal for reporting and analysing fraudulent activities, initially identifying five suspect numbers.

"The portal's AI-driven analysis revealed that 392 handsets linked to 31,740 mobile numbers were involved in such fraudulent activities. The DoT has directed all telecom service providers (TSPs) to block 392 mobile handsets misused in cybercrime and financial fraud," the release said.

It also directed them to verify 31,740 mobile connections linked to these handsets.

"Failure in re-verification will result in the immediate disconnection of reported numbers and the blocking of associated handsets," the release said.

This initiative underscores DoT's commitment to enhancing the security of telecommunications networks and safeguarding citizens from digital fraud.

"Vigilant and alert citizens have been proactive in reporting suspected fraud communications via the 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal of the DoT," the release said, adding this helps the DoT in combating and preventing cybercrimes and financial frauds.