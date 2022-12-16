EisnerAmper aims revenue to grow to $725 million by 2023

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Eisner Advisory Group LLC, which wholly owns EisnerAmper India, is targeting to grow its revenue to USD 725 million by 2023, backed by mergers and acquisitions in the US and robust investment in talent and technology in India.

The firm's revenue was USD 411 million in 2020.

The company, in a release also said that in the next 12-18 months, EisnerAmper India's goal is to increase its number of employees to more than 1,000.

Presently, EisnerAmper India has 650 employees across three offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

"We have an aggressive growth strategy for EisnerAmper India. From being 2 per cent of our total global workforce when we started in 2007, to having grown to 25 per cent of the total global workforce today, the growth has clearly been astronomical," said Charly Weinstein, CPA, CGMA, Chief Executive Officer of Eisner Advisory Group LLC.

From an M&A (merger and acquisition) perspective, Eisner Advisory Group LLC is primarily focusing on acquiring accounting, advisory and technology practices in strategic geographies.

Business consulting firm EisnerAmper's combined entities include more than 300 partners and 3,200 employees.