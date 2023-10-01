Eicher Motor's September Sales Dip by 5% in Models with Engine Capacity Up to 350cc | Eicher

Eicher Motors on Sunday announced the sales volume of Eicher Motorcycles for the month of September 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Eicher motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 350cc recorded a 5 percent decline with 70,345 units sold in September 2023, while models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc also saw a 5 percent increase with 8,235 units sold in September 2023 against 7,891 units in September 2022.

The total number of Eicher Motorcycle sold including the models with engine capacity up to 350cc and Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc stood at 78,580 in September 2023 units against 82.097 units in September 2022, with a slip of 4 percent

The International business contributed with sales of 4,319 units in September 2023, a 49 percent decline of 8,451 units sold in the same month of 2022. The year-to-date figures for international business show a 26 percent decline, with 40,009 units sold from April to September 2023, compared to 54,260 units in the corresponding period of 2022.

