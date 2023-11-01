Eicher Motor's October Sales Grow By 5% In Models With Engine Capacity Up To 350cc | Eicher

Eicher Motors on Wednesday announced the sales volume of Eicher Motorcycles for the month of October 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Eicher motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 350cc recorded a 2 percent growth with 76,075 units sold in October 2023, while models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc also saw a13 percent increase with 8,360 units sold in October 2023 against 7,407 units in October 2022.

The total number of Eicher Motorcycle sold including the models with engine capacity up to 350cc and Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc stood at 84,435 in October 2023 units against 82,435 units in October 2022, with a rise of 3 percent

The International business contributed with sales of 3,477 units in October 2023, a 39 percent decline of 5,707 units sold in the same month of 2022. The year-to-date figures for international business show a 27 percent decline, with 3,576 units sold from April to October 2023, compared to 59,967 units in the corresponding period of 2022.

