Eicher Motors VE Commercial Vehicles in April 2023 sold 6,567 units | Image: Eicher Motors (Representative)

Eicher Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2023 stood at 6,567 vehicles, compared to 5,525 units during April 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Eicher Motors domestic sales

Domestic sales of LMD (3.5 15T) vehicles increased to 3,011 units with a 18.1 per cent gain over 2,550 units sold in April last year. The sales of HD LMD bus and HD bus also increased by 27.6 per cent, 55.4 per cent and 166.7 per cent respectively. The total domestic sales of Eicher Motors in April 2023 jumped by 28.9 per cent to 6,142 units against 4,766 units sold.

Eicher Motors exports

The company saw a 60.5 per cent drop in exports with only 257 vehicles exported in comparison to 650 units sold internationally for the same time period in the last financial year. The major drop of 91.8 per cent was seen in the international sale of HD vehicles and a 61.7 per cent drop in the export of LMD vehicles.

Eicher Motors Volvo sales

The sales of Volvo buses and trucks increased by 54.1 per cent to 168 units against 109 units sold in April 2023.

Eicher Motors shares

The shares of Eicher Motors on Friday closed at Rs 3,298, up by 1.06 per cent.