Eicher Motors appoints Vidhya Srinivasan as CFO

Vidhya Srinivasan | Image Source: LinkedIn

Eicher Motors Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Vidhya Srinivasan as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining the company, she was with Bata India Ltd as Director-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The company also added that her appointment is effective from November 18.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, she has over 24 years of experience in finance, strategy, business planning, legal and commercial functions.

Before Bata, she worked with Puma Sports India Pvt Ltd as Executive Director - Finance, Legal & IT and Chief Financial Officer. She has also worked with firms such as Aditya Birla Retail Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in senior positions.

