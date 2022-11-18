e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEicher Motors appoints Vidhya Srinivasan as CFO

Eicher Motors appoints Vidhya Srinivasan as CFO

Before joining the company, she was with Bata India Ltd as Director-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Eicher Motors said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Vidhya Srinivasan | Image Source: LinkedIn
Follow us on

Eicher Motors Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Vidhya Srinivasan as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining the company, she was with Bata India Ltd as Director-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The company also added that her appointment is effective from November 18.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, she has over 24 years of experience in finance, strategy, business planning, legal and commercial functions.

Before Bata, she worked with Puma Sports India Pvt Ltd as Executive Director - Finance, Legal & IT and Chief Financial Officer. She has also worked with firms such as Aditya Birla Retail Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in senior positions.

Read Also
Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jio becomes first 5G provider to cover entire Delhi NCR region

Jio becomes first 5G provider to cover entire Delhi NCR region

Eicher Motors appoints Vidhya Srinivasan as CFO

Eicher Motors appoints Vidhya Srinivasan as CFO

Sensex loses 300 pts to end week at 61444, Nifty also plunges below 18300

Sensex loses 300 pts to end week at 61444, Nifty also plunges below 18300

Federal Bank ties up with JCB India to finance heavy equipment buyers

Federal Bank ties up with JCB India to finance heavy equipment buyers

Neeti Mehta Shukla honored with Technology Pioneer Award by Women's Entrepreneurship Day...

Neeti Mehta Shukla honored with Technology Pioneer Award by Women's Entrepreneurship Day...