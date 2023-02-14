Eicher Motors announced allotment of 3,550 equity shares | Image: Eicher Motors (Representative)

Eicher Motors has announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 14, 2023 have, allotted 3,550 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to persons exercising stock options pursuant to Employees Stock Option Plan, 2006, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

