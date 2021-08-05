Edutech startup Rocket Skills raises Rs 2.2 cr in pre-Seed round led by Better Capital, First Cheque and Titan Capital

EduTech startup Rocket Skills has raised Rs 2.2 crores in a pre-seed funding, led by Better Capital, First Cheque and Titan Capital.

The startup is a first-of-its-kind platform building the next generation of entrepreneurs through a variety of courses and mentorship programs. Renowned angel investors Harpreet Singh Grover (founder, Co-cubes), Aprameya (founder, Taxi for Sure and Koo), Abhinav Jain (founder, Shop101) and, Pravin Jadhav (ex-CEO Paytm Money, founder Raise) have additionally participated in this round. The fresh funds will be utilized in improving their product offerings and expanding the program to other sectors.

Founded in 2020 by Mohit Jain and Vibhu Bahuguna, the Gurgaon-based startup aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses with the resources to start a business and help contribute to the government’s vision of “Aatmanibhar Bharat”.

With a focus on India’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Rocket Skills is currently working with agri-entrepreneurs and equipping them with the knowledge of building a business through content curated by qualified experts. In addition to this, the company is building intermediate courses directed towards several aspects of the business life cycle such as logistics, procurement, marketing ajd sales.

Currently focussed on providing education in agriculture, the startup plans to widen its course base with a larger audience. The company is helping small businesses with access to specialized online training modules in topics such as Organic Farming Business, Mushroom Farming, Apiculture, Biofloc Fish Farming, Hydroponics and several other modern farming techniques, it said in a press statement. It also provides personalised support as well as industry recognised certificates upon completion of each program.

Mohit Jain, co-founder and CEO said, “Rocket Skills is on a mission to help people start their small business and by bridging the knowledge and accessibility gap in an affordable manner.”

"MSME upskilling is a major white space and has the potential to dramatically improve the productivity and profitability of millions of MSMEs in India", said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, an early backer of edtech companies like Teachmint, Skill-Lync, Stoa School, Filo, and others.

Harpreet Singh Grover, founder and author who also participated in this round commented, “Rocketskills, being built for a Bharat is aspiring to do their own business, earn money and grow in life."

Through the platform, Rocket Skills is addressing the gap between the growth potential of the MSME sector and the lack of infrastructure in the country.