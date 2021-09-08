Edtech startup Aplicar partners with Portage, CodeCore College

Aplicar, an end-to-end student recruitment tech startup, that offers students and recruitment partners a streamlined application process, has announced its exclusive partnership with Portage College and CodeCore College. With the announcement of these exclusive partnerships, students and recruitment partners from around the globe can access these esteemed institutions only through Aplicar.

Located in New Westminster, CodeCore College was founded in 2008 in downtown Vancouver as a coding bootcamp and has been providing intensive practical programming training tailored to industry needs to students. With a plethora of innovative courses to choose from, this college has an average placement rate of 95 percent within 90 days of graduation.

Portage College is a public board-governed college based in Lac La Biche, Alberta, Canada. Portage offers more than forty certificate and diploma programs in areas of business, accounting, arts, health care, food sciences and more, Portage educates over 3500 students under full-time, part-time or distance education. It also offers university transfer. Portage is affiliated with ACCC, CCAA and ACTI.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Arvinder Billing, Co-Founder, said, “Aplicar is thrilled about our exclusive partnerships with CodeCore College and Portage College! These leading public schools attract thousands of students from around the globe and are ranked amongst some of the best educational institutions”.

“This association presents a unique opportunity for recruitment partners connected with us. With Aplicar, partners can find the best programs for students at these colleges within just 5 minutes, get their applications processed within 24 hours, acquire the right information regarding the admission process, and unlock additional incentives”, he added.

Aplicar identified the gap between institutions and recruitment agents, which by default affects students. This is exactly where the idea for Aplicar initially took place. Aplicar solves this problem by simplifying the entire process for recruitment partners, who can then pass on that information and help their students. Not only that, but this also helps institutions get in touch with an increasingly diverse student base.

Aplicar connects agents and students to the best overseas educational opportunities and is partnered with over 200 colleges and universities across Canada. This wide range of options opens up new possibilities for recruitment partners. By simply creating a free profile, recruitment partners can help choose what’s best for their students and help them apply to the most suitable schools in Canada.

Aplicar also helps students identify their areas of interest and recommends programs that fit them the best. The platform has over 5000 diverse programs to choose from at leading institutions. In addition, Aplicar also streamlines the process for partners and students by processing applications within 24 hours.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 03:42 PM IST