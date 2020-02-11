Educomp, directors booked for defrauding banks of Rs 1,955 cr

After filing the FIR, the agency carried out searches at eight locations in Delhi, Dehradun and Gurugram on the premises of Educomp Solutions, Edu Smart and its directors, the officials said.

The CBI action came on a complaint from seven of the 13 banks, including the State Bank of India, which have declared the account as fraud.

The banks have alleged that Educomp Solutions (ESL), incorporated in 1994, was in the business of creating digital educational content for schools and vocational courses under the brand names "Smartclass" and "Edureach" respectively, they said.

It used to enter tripartite agreements with its own subsidiary, Edu Smart Services Pvt Limited (ESPL), and schools for providing the content.

ESL used to sell hardware and digital content under its "Smartclass" business to ESPL, which used to sell it to schools with realisation of sales spread over a contract period of five years on quarterly basis, the officials said.