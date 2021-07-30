Edtech starup SP Robotic Works raises $3 mn Series A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund

AI based Edutainment startup, SP Robotic Works announced it has raised $3 million in Series A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund. The funding round witnessed additional participation from BCCL and its existing investors Indian Angel Network and multiple renowned Angel Investors like Ajai Chowdhry (Founder, HCL), Raman Roy (Chairman and Managing Director - Quatrro) etc.

The funds raised will be used to strengthen and amplify the company's user base and expand the product portfolio.

SP Robotic Works, a D2C (Direct to Consumer) Company founded by Sneha Priya and Pranavan, raised their first seed investment in 2016 to create a revolutionary breakthrough in the edtech sector with their AI-based learning platform Sparky. The company uses its unique pedagogy of Learn, Build and Collaborate to engage its students in the Robotics, Drone and Coding technologies today, and plans to foray into Math & Science with this Series A Funding. SPRW also plans to utilise this funding for talent acquisition in order to expand its current team strength to 150+.

Commenting on the Investment, Sneha Priya, Co-Founder and CEO at SP Robotic Works said, “The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights and diversify our product portfolio and strengthen our user base”.

SP Robotic Works has an active online community of students in the age group bracket of 7 to 17 with skills in Robotics, Drones, IoT, Artificial Intelligence(AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and other Next Generation STEM and Coding technologies.

Talking about the investment, Vedamoorthy Namasivayam, General Partner, at Mount Judi India Growth Fund who is also an incoming board member to SPRW said, “The SP Robotic Works team has created a revolutionary learning platform with their AI based teacher – Sparky to provide personalized gamified learning experience to each of its students. Its Maker Lab network across India perfectly complements its AI based teaching platform – Sparky setting the base for strong penetration and growth.”

“This fund raise is to make them (students) enjoy science and math as well as they did with ranger and codey, " said Nagaraja Prakasam, lead angel investor, Indian Angel Network.

With the new investment of $3 million in Series A funding, SP Robotic Works stands at a total of $4 investment throughout seed, pre-Series A and Series A funding round with a marquee angel networks on its cap table consisting of Indian Angel Network, The Chennai Angels, Native Angel Network, and Malabar Angel Network.