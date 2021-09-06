Edtech startup GrowthSchool onboards Sarvesh Shashi, Ajeet Khurana, others

Edtech startup GrowthSchool launched by digital growth hacker Vaibhav Sisinty, has onboarded over 50 mentors including the likes of Sarvesh Shashi (Founder – Sarva), Ajeet Khurana (Founder – ZebPay), Raj Shamani (Digital Content creator & Investor) and Devaiah Bopanna (Co-Founder All Things Small).

The main objective behind launching it was to get actual practitioners to teach what they are good at and emulate school-like learning online with a community-driven approach.

Vaibhav Sisinty, Founder, GrowthSchool, said, "Going forward, we intend to raise funds and speed up the process to reach our goals of building 100 more CBCs and onboard over a million students by 2022, and go global since we have already onboarded international mentors.”

Sarvesh Shashi, Founder – Sarva said, “There are a lot of myths when it comes to building a startup and becoming an entrepreneur. That's when Sisinty made me build a program on starting up and since then I have genuinely enjoyed interacting and helping passionate entrepreneurs in the process.”

Keeping this change in learning pattern in mind, GrowthSchool has on-boarded mentors across categories like startups, No-Code, growth, marketing, design, content, creators, art, and many more. Shashi is teaching how to startup, whereas Ajeet Khurana and Raghava KK will dive into cryptocurrency and NFTs respectively. Digital Pratik, Anuj Gosalia, Devaiah Boppana, Anirudh Singla will deep dive into content creation at scale and content writing freelancing. Vedant Rusty and Megha Rao lead the YouTube & Poetry CBCs as well.

GrowthSchool has also partnered up with multiple start-ups leading their respective industries like CoinDCX, Pepper Content, Kommune to build the best programs in the world across topics and will continue doing so in the future as well.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:44 PM IST