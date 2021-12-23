Edtech startup Dhurina raises $1.2 mn led by RVCF, LetsVenture, others

E-learning platform Dhurina has raised $1.2 million led by RVCF and other investors like LetsVenture, RBD Publication, India Accelerator, Precision Startup Advisory, and Pai Ventures. The freshly infused funds will be deployed towards technological enhancements, aggressive business growth, expansion in the company size, and to improve the product’s functionality for students.

Sachin Sardana, Co-Founder and COO, Dhurina said, "The recently concluded round of funding will allow us to leverage the opportunity to expand to other big states of the country and deliver quality education to students at nominal prices. We intend to cater to the exponentially growing market of E-learners in India, who need a platform to prepare for their dream jobs. With these funds, we will now consolidate our position and spread to other big states of the country. Apart from expanding the company’s market at PAN-India level, we also plan to invest the funds in employee’s growth, scaling platform infrastructure and enhancing the product’s features."

Ravi Mathur, Vice President, RVCF said, "We are fortunate to be part in the journey of Dhurina to bring the changes in the education system for the unprivileged and Tier-III students, which is the need of the hour."

Ayush Dadhich, Co-Founder and CEO, and Shubham Sharma, from Instarto (exclusive financial advisor to Dhurina) said, “Dhurina is changing the way how aspirants used to study for the state level government exams.”

Within two years of the launch, the company has been able to reach the milestone of 2.5 million downloads and aiming to achieve $10 million revenue by FY23 with a user base of 10 million+, it said in a press release.

It has previously raised $1,35,000 funding from prominent investors like Chandigarh Angels Network and Modulor Capital, and with the current round, the total investment raised stands at $1.3 million.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:37 PM IST