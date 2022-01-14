Edtech Firm SpeedLabs to expand its presence to 800 cities

EdTech platform SpeedLabs is set to expand its presence from the present 200 cities to 800 cities across the country.

The company stated that is currently serving over 100,000 students and is engaged with over 2500 teachers, spread across 200 cities which will be expanded to 800 cities across 23 states in India.

Vivek Varshney - Founder and CEO of SpeedLabs, said, "Our platform provides AI-based adaptive practice, analytical dashboard, personalized improvement plan, and recommendation engine. "

SpeedLabs is a smart practice and personalised learning Platform that uses a combination of artificial intelligence and adaptive learning to ensure personalized learning for each student.

