Edtech BygC announces launch of community platform focused on upskilling

Bangalore-based edtech startup BygC has launched upskilling-focused community platform for young graduates and job seekers in the BFSI sector.

BygC’s mobile app (currently available on Android) is aimed at benefiting young aspirants keen on starting and building their careers in the BFSI sector which includes banks, insurance companies, mutual funds firms, broking, wealth and portfolio management firms, BFSI GCCs (Global Capability Centres) and even fintechs, among others.

Srikumar Nair, Founder & CEO said: “We realised that the needs of the industry and of the individuals are much wider and bigger, so we built this online community.”

B Vinodkumar,Co-Founder and Director said: “After academic institutions, the next best place for freshers is to join a community of people who have come together to learn, discuss, and engage around subjects they are passionate about. Our mobile app is designed to provide exactly such a platform to the BFSI industry.”

BygC aims to bridge a huge skill gap that was impacting the employability of fresh graduates and the productivity of BFSI organisations facing a shortage of skilled people.

Anyone from the BFSI industry including employees at all levels, especially in junior & mid-level positions, job-seekers, and college-goers who are considering BFSI as a potential career option can join BygC online community and benefit from it.

How does it work?

On BygC online, anyone can ask questions and get answers from others in the industry and gain knowledge from every interaction they see on the app. They can network with industry colleagues and generally imbibe the industry culture, terminologies and language.

Co-founder & Director SS Jayasankar added: “Industry experts have both the expertise and the willingness to share what they know, but so far there wasn't a structured platform. While we do have a panel of subject matter experts, the community will over time be self-sufficient and remain free for use for all those connected with the industry, which includes currently working professionals as well as future aspirants.”

Besides making its courses more accessible and affordable for even those in remote towns, BygC personalises learning with one-on-one coaching and a flipped-classroom approach to training and masterclass sessions with industry experts. It also gives flexibility of self-paced learning which benefits college students as well as working professionals, It is arguably the most affordable job guarantee program in the country, it said in a press statement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 04:34 PM IST