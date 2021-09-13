Edsanta Education partners with NTTF; to offer AI powered E-learning platform to upskill youth

Edtech startup Edsanta Education has partnered with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), an institution into technical training and education, to offer an AI powered E-learning platform for NTTF’s students.

The new digital NTTF platform powered by ‘Elite’ by Edsanta will incorporate NTTF’s curriculum and empower students to identify their career paths, skill gaps and overcome them with highly relevant learning content.

Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) offers a wide range of industry-integrated programs for Diploma and Postgraduate level.

Rohan Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Edsanta Education, said, “At Edsanta , our AI powered platform ELITE is customizable as per each student’s requirement. Every student has an independent learning style, and technology has to bridge this efficiently. Digital NTTF is about making content available online and offer a personalised learning journey and guidance for every student and faculty”

Ammin Rajqotwala, Chairman, Edsanta Education, added, “With the Digital NTTF launch, we look forward to a transformational shift to cooperative and collaborative learning. Digital learning is often viewed as the habitat of young, digital native institutions, and with the Digital NTTF initiative, the 60-year-old institution plans to empower its global ecosystem further”

Dr N Reguraj, Managing Director at NTTF, said “NTTF was started with an aim to make a difference to thousands of youth and working professionals through vocational training that is delivered in close collaboration with the industry. We want to take it a step further by offering a seamless digital platform that helps them learn, skill and reskill”

B V Sudharshan, Deputy Managing Director at NTTF, said, "Digital NTTF is the new ‘avatar’ for NTTF which will help our students to learn effectively. It is critical to nourish students and help them upskill by taking the right approach from the beginning and equipping them with the best learning and upskilling technology"

Elite by Edsanta Education offers over 300,000+ curated content for over 120 subjects spread across seven diploma programs and 200+ additional skills.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:48 AM IST