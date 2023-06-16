 Edelweiss CEO Shares Investment Advise On Twitter; Recommends Steps To Build Portfolio For Children
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image

Friends, family and experts on TV Channels are the go to sources for investment advise for those who haven't already turned to ChatGPT. But while financial influencers on social media remain a concern, tips from the CEO of Edelweiss herself on Twitter comes with considerable credibility.

In her second financial advise tweet in a week, Radhika Gupta provided a 3-step guide for parents to create a portfolio to secure the future of their children.

Going step by step for long-term goals

The first step Gupta suggested was to figure out a purpose for the portfolio, and recommended saving funds for the child's college education as a suitable goal.

She then asked investors to consider what they can afford as well as the capital they'll need in order to decide a monthly amount for a systematic investment plan.

Gupta recommends the use of equity funds for a long-term investment, and also pitched for the use of a US fund as a hedge for currency depreciation.

She also clarified that inflation and other factors also need to be taken into account for the calculation, and added that the strategy had worked for Edelweiss' own Asset Management Chief Investment Officer.

