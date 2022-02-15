Edelweiss Asset Management launches ‘eInvest’, mutual fund mobile app

Edelweiss Asset Management has announced the launch of eInvest-a mutual fund mobile app for investors. It said in a press statement that eInvest is an easy-to-use app that will help investors perform all financial transactions on the go.

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, said, “The app is designed is to bring greater convenience for mutual fund investors to access their investment from anywhere at any time with speed and ease.”

What can you do with eInvest

Use Insta Money: A mutual fund savings account with an instant withdrawal facility to the registered bank account

Transact on the go and track transaction status: Make a purchase transaction in any fund, redeem, start a SIP and track transaction status anytime anywhere

Analyze fund information like fund performance, portfolio holdings, important risk parameters and select the right fund for you

Track your portfolio value, growth and compare with market movement over a time duration

Start SIPs

Update Personal details and assign a nominee

Access Insights, Book Summaries, and Podcasts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:14 PM IST