Edelweiss arm moves HC to recover DHFL dues, stock falls

New Delhi: Shares of DHFL continued with its downtrend as it tumbled nearly 10% and hit its lower circuit limit on Thursday after Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd approached the Bombay High Court for recovery of dues from the troubled firm.

The stock nosedived 9.98% to close at Rs 23.45 on the BSE. The shares hit lower circuit as well as 52-week low on both the stock exchanges and settled on the same.

Shares of DHFL have been on a decline since October 4, and have lost as much as 24.96% since then.

In a clarification to the exchanges Edelweiss Financial Services said its subsidiary Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court for recovery of principal and interest dues from DHFL.