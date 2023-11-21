ED Issues Show Cause Notice To BYJU's For Alleged FEMA Violations Of ₹9,000 Crore: Report

BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran | Twitter

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday (November 21) issued a show-cause notice to BYJU for alleged violations of Rs 9,000 crore in connection to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to reports. However, the EDtech company denied reports that it received any such notice.

However, Byju's has refuted this claim. The company on X posted, "BYJU’S unequivocally denies media reports that insinuate it has received a notice from the Enforcement Department. The company has not received any such communication from the Enforcement Department.

