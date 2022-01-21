ED files chargesheet against IREO realty group promoter Lalit Goyal, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that it has filed its first chargesheet against real estate group IREO'S vice chairman and MD Lalit Goyal and others in a money laundering case related to an alleged multi-crore real estate scam.

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Panchkula, Haryana has taken cognisance of the chargesheet, also called the prosecution complaint, stated Enforcement Directorate.

The arrest came after he was stopped by immigration authorities, on the basis of an ED-issued Lookout Circular (LOC), from flying abroad on November 11 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The agency has accused Goyal and others of perpetrating a real estate fraud alleging that ''1,050 homebuyers and investors of IREO Projects like IREO Fiveriver, The Corridors, IREO City, Gurgaon Hills in Haryana and IREO Waterfront Township in Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:28 PM IST