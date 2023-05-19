 ED conducts search at Chinese-owned edtech firm in Bengaluru, seizes Rs 8.26 crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessED conducts search at Chinese-owned edtech firm in Bengaluru, seizes Rs 8.26 crore

ED conducts search at Chinese-owned edtech firm in Bengaluru, seizes Rs 8.26 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches against the group in April and "found that the company is 100 per cent owned by Chinese nationals.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
File

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized funds worth Rs 8.26 crore of a Bengaluru-based online education company, fully owned and controlled by Chinese nationals, as part of a probe linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

The funds of Pigeon Education Technology Private Limited have been seized under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it said in a statement.

Read Also
Online education racket: ED unearths Rs 82.72 cr illegal transfer to China
article-image

The company provided online education under the brand name "Odaclass", it said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches against the group in April and "found that the company is 100 per cent owned by Chinese nationals and all the affairs of the company, including financial decisions, are being taken by the persons sitting in China".

It was ascertained, the agency alleged, that the company has siphoned off Rs 82.72 crore to China and Hong Kong in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses "on the instructions" of Chinese director Liu Can.

"The company could not produce any proof of receipt of service on its part and proof of any advertisement published against the said expenses," it said.

Read Also
Seva Vikas Co-op Bank case: ED attaches 47 properties worth ₹121 crore
article-image

The director and accounts manager of the company "admitted" during the investigation that the payment was made only on the instructions of Can, the ED said.

The company's Indian director Vedanta Hamirwasia stated that the Chinese director told them that the advertisements were published through Google and Facebook. However, no confirmation or invoice raised by these platforms has been submitted, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED conducts search at Chinese-owned edtech firm in Bengaluru, seizes Rs 8.26 crore

ED conducts search at Chinese-owned edtech firm in Bengaluru, seizes Rs 8.26 crore

Hyundai and Kia settle lawsuit with car owners hit by TikTok theft challenge

Hyundai and Kia settle lawsuit with car owners hit by TikTok theft challenge

Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Satya Nadella accusing Microsoft of violating developer agreement

Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Satya Nadella accusing Microsoft of violating developer agreement

Card payments up to ₹7 lakh made abroad to be exempted from 20% TCS, Finance Ministry clarifies

Card payments up to ₹7 lakh made abroad to be exempted from 20% TCS, Finance Ministry clarifies

6 facts about withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes that will put panic and speculation to rest

6 facts about withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes that will put panic and speculation to rest