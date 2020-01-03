Economy will remain below potential, ample scope for a rate cut: Economist DK Joshi

On an expected interest rate cut DK Joshi told CNBC-TV18: "The economy will still remain below potential, so there would be ample scope for a rate cut. Even if there is a supply shock in some of the sectors, it is not going to morph into generalised inflation because the demand still is quite weak."

Joshi also hinted that India will achieve 5.1 percent GDP growth in 2020. "Our GDP growth expectation for the full year is 5.1 percent and second half is 5.5 percent. With the third quarter, which is the December quarter, GDP growth should be close to 5 percent," Joshi told CNBC-TV18.

But a well-known American economist Steve Hanke has hinted that India will "struggle" to achieve 5 per cent GDP growth in 2020 as the significant deceleration in past few quarters was largely owing to credit squeeze which is a cyclical problem.

Hanke, who currently teaches applied economics at Johns Hopkins University (USA), pointed out that India experienced an unsustainable credit boom, and now the chickens are coming to roost with a massive pile of non-performing loans piled up, primarily at the state-owned banks.