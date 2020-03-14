Economy slowdown: February automobile sales decline by over 19%

"BS4 inventory has come down below two week level, and there could be a sharp increase in discounts for certain slow moving models in current month to liquidate BS4 inventory ahead of nationwide BS6 rollout. Given lean inventory level at dealerships, some inventory restocking impact will be visible in wholesale dispatches during March 2020 and Q1 FY'2021."

The off-take of commercial vehicles took a major hit with sales declining 32.90% to 58,670 units, compared to 87,436 units sold in February 2019.

Medium and Heavy Commercial vehicles were a major victim of the ongoing slowdown as sales fell 40.44% to 20,425 units.

Similarly, sales of the three-wheeler segment, which includes both goods and passenger carriers, declined by 31.02% to 41,300 units during the month under review.

In terms of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, the sales edged lower by 19.82% to 1,294,791 units.

"The sharp decline in yoy production of both CVs and PVs at 40.1% and 9.4% respectively in February 2020 reflects not only the expectations of weak demand in the near term but also the challenges in the supply chain for BS-VI vehicles brought about by the outbreak of the Coronavirus," said Suman Chowdhury, President, AcuitÃ© Ratings & Research.

"If the supply chain disruption gets extended, there can be a significant impact on domestic sales of BS-VI vehicles in the first quarter of FY21."