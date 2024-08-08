 Economists & Industry Welcome RBI's Decision Of No Rate Cut Amid Concerns Of Inflation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEconomists & Industry Welcome RBI's Decision Of No Rate Cut Amid Concerns Of Inflation

Economists & Industry Welcome RBI's Decision Of No Rate Cut Amid Concerns Of Inflation

Economists say that the move demonstrates the RBI's intention to keep inflation within its limits. Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "We continue to expect scope for change in stance in the October policy with rate cuts beginning from December.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Economists and Industry bodies have welcomed RBI's move to keep the policy repo rate unchanged they said that maintaining the repo rate provides stability and predictability in the financial markets.The RBI on Thursday kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. This marks the ninth consecutive time the central bank has opted for stability in its monetary policy.

RBI Retains Repo Rate

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces
Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla

Economists say that the move demonstrates the RBI's intention to keep inflation within its limits. Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "We continue to expect scope for change in stance in the October policy with rate cuts beginning from December.

Read Also
SBI, Axis Bank In Red; Major Banking Shares See Marginal Decline After RBI Retains Repo Rates At...
article-image

The prospects of simultaneous change in stance and rate cuts could increase depending on how domestic inflation and global environment transition,"Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist CRISIL, supported RBI's stance and said that the monetary policy expectations from the most influential central bank, the US Federal Reserve, are becoming less restrictive for emerging markets.

Energy bills and food costs are increasing and there is concern the war inEuropean Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE) have already initiated rate cuts. But on the domestic front, Joshi justified RBI's concern for inflation. Ukraine will push prices up further./ Representative image

Energy bills and food costs are increasing and there is concern the war inEuropean Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE) have already initiated rate cuts. But on the domestic front, Joshi justified RBI's concern for inflation. Ukraine will push prices up further./ Representative image | Ray Tang/Xinhua

European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE) have already initiated rate cuts. But on the domestic front, Joshi justified RBI's concern for inflation."On the domestic front, with a lower fiscal impulse and investment-focused spending, the budget was clearly non-inflationary. But that is not enough for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to initiate rate cuts yet.

Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, of NAREDCO and Hiranandani Group, says,

Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, of NAREDCO and Hiranandani Group, says, "The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate unchanged is a stabilizing force in the current volatile global economic scenario. |

Other domestic factors, particularly inflation, still dictate a cautious wait-and-watch approach,'" he said. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, of NAREDCO and Hiranandani Group, says, "The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate unchanged is a stabilizing force in the current volatile global economic scenario.

Read Also
Sensex & Nifty Open In Red As Anxious Markets Look To RBI For Repo Rate Cuts
article-image

Global Conditions Uncertain

With the U.S. recession threats hovering, the Bangladesh crisis impacting regional capital flows, and broader global economic uncertainties, steady home loan interest rates offer a semblance of predictability.

However, stakeholders must closely monitor these geopolitical undercurrents and macroeconomic indicators to adapt their strategies effectively.

Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director and CEO of SKI Capital

Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director and CEO of SKI Capital |

"Pointing out the global situations and decisions of the major central banks, Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director and CEO of SKI Capital said, "With global economic conditions being uncertain, maintaining the repo rate provides stability and predictability in the financial markets."Food inflation is still a concern, but improved monsoon, larger kharif sowing, and easing of food inflation globally in July may influence RBI to cut the rate in its October policy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

Economists & Industry Welcome RBI's Decision Of No Rate Cut Amid Concerns Of Inflation

Economists & Industry Welcome RBI's Decision Of No Rate Cut Amid Concerns Of Inflation

RBI Proposes New UPI Rules: Now 2 Users Can Share Same Bank Accounts For Payments

RBI Proposes New UPI Rules: Now 2 Users Can Share Same Bank Accounts For Payments

Maruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s

Maruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s

How Can I Leverage an SME Loan App to Identify and Apply for the Best SME Loan Options Available?

How Can I Leverage an SME Loan App to Identify and Apply for the Best SME Loan Options Available?