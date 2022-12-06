Economist and former minister YK Alagh passes away at 83

Insightful economist and former union minister Professor Yoginder K Alagh has passed away at the age of 83. Apart from being the Professor Emeritus at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research, Alagh shared his takes on current affairs and trending topics in the news.

He was born in Chakwal, which is now in Pakistan, in 1939 and studied at University of Rajasthan. Alagh later completed his doctorate at University of Pennsylvania, and went on to teach at prestigious institutes such as IIM-Calcutta. He had also served as the Vice Chancellor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

Apart from being minister of state for planning and programme implementation between 1996 and 1998, Alagh was also a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. A member of the planning commission, he was also Chairman for the Institute of Rural Management in Anand, Gujarat.