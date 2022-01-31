Economic Survey 2022:Railways target 100% electrification by December 2023

The Indian Railways (IR) has set a target of 100 per cent electrification of its network by December 2023, according to economic survey 2021-22.

The government has increased the CAPEX (Capital expenditures) by five fold in the last seven years.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.

The survey claims that IR is targeting 100 per cent electrification of its network by December 2023, upgradation of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata corridors to 160 kmph.

The CAPEX has been increased substantially for IR from an average annual of Rs 45,980 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 2,15,058 crore during 2021-22.

The survey said, "An average of 1,835 track km per year of new track length has been added through new-line and multi-tracking projects during 2014-2021 as compared to the average of 720 track km during 2009-14," survey said.

The railways has operated 1,841 Kisan Rail services, transporting approximately six lakh tonnes of perishables items including fruits and vegetables.

"Despite Covid-19 pandemic, revenue earning freight loading (excluding loading by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) was 1230.9 million tonnes in 2020-21," it said.

The plan envisages the creation of a future ready railway system, that is able to increase the modal share of railways in freight to 40-45 per cent from the present level of 26-27 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:13 PM IST