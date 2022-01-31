Economic Survey 2022:India's capital markets did 'exceptionally well'

India's capital markets have done "exceptionally well" and allowed record mobilisation of risk capital for Indian companies in FY22, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.

The survey said that among major emerging market economies, the Indian markets outperformed its peers in April-December 2021 period.

"The year 2021-22 so far has been an exceptional year for the primary markets with a boom in fundraising through IPOs by many new age companies/tech start-ups/unicorns," the Survey said.

During April-November, a total of Rs 89,066 crore was raised via 75 IPO issues, which was much higher than in any year in the last decade.

"The money raised by IPOs has been greater than what has been raised in any year in the last decade by a large margin."

The survey said that amount raised through rights issues, however, declined by 62.6 per cent to Rs 22,659 crore in April-November 2021.

Besides, though the amount raised through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) declined by 52.9 per cent, the amount raised by way of preferential allotment increased by 67.3 per cent during April-November 2021.

Overall, during April-November 2021, Rs 1.81 lakh crore have been raised through equity issues through diverse modes -- public offerings, rights, QIP and preferential issues, the survey added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:54 PM IST