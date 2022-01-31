Economic Survey 2022:India on track to meet FY22 fiscal deficit target

India will comfortably meet its fiscal deficit FY22 target on the back of a strong rebound in revenues, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.

The survey said that the fiscal support given to the economy as well as to the health response caused the fiscal deficit and government debt to rise in 2020-21.

"However, a strong rebound in government revenues in 2021-22 has meant that the government will comfortably meet its targets for the year while maintaining the support, and ramping up capital expenditure," said the Survey tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"On account of a sustained revenue collection and a targeted expenditure policy by the government of India, the fiscal deficit for April-November 2021 has been contained at 46.2 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE)," the survey said.

As per the Survey, the primary deficit during the period April to November 2021 turned up at nearly half of the level it had reached during April to November 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:52 PM IST