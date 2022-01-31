e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:27 PM IST

Economic Survey 2022: Telecom reforms to spur liquidity, create enabling environment for 5G investments

The Economic Survey said that the reform measures will bolster proliferation and penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity. |

The telecom sector reforms are poised to boost 4G proliferation, infuse liquidity and create an enabling environment for investment into 5G networks, according to Economic Survey 2021-22.

The Economic Survey said that the reform measures will bolster proliferation and penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity.

In addition to telecom infrastructure expansion, a slew of measures have been taken to bring about reforms, the survey said.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:27 PM IST
