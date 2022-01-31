Economic Survey 2022: Telecom reforms to spur liquidity, create enabling environment for 5G investments

The telecom sector reforms are poised to boost 4G proliferation, infuse liquidity and create an enabling environment for investment into 5G networks, according to Economic Survey 2021-22.

The Economic Survey said that the reform measures will bolster proliferation and penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity.

In addition to telecom infrastructure expansion, a slew of measures have been taken to bring about reforms, the survey said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:27 PM IST