Economic Survey 2022: India's total exports likely to surpass pre-Covid levels in FY22

India's total exports during FY22 are expected to grow by 16.5 per cent, thereby surpassing the pre-pandemic levels, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament said.

Merchandise exports have been above $30 billion for eight consecutive months in FY22, despite a rise in trade costs arising from global supply constraints such as fewer operational shipping vessels, exogenous events such as blockage of Suez Canal.

The survey said that the net services exports rose sharply, driven by professional and management consulting services, audio visual and related services, freight transport services, telecommunications, computer and information services.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:29 PM IST