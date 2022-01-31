Economic Survey 2022: Govt has fiscal capacity to support capital expenditure

The government has the fiscal capacity to maintain the support, and ramp up capital expenditure when required, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.

The fiscal support given to the economy as well as the health response caused the fiscal deficit and government debt to rise in 2020-21.

The revenue receipts of the central government surged 67.2 per cent (YoY),during April-November 2021, as against an estimated growth of 9.6 per cent in the 2021-22 Budget Estimates.

The survey said that the tax collections have been buoyant for both direct and indirect taxes. The gross monthly GST collections have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore consistently since July 2021.

The fiscal deficit for April-November 2021 has been contained at 46.2 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE), which is nearly one third of the proportion reached during the same period of the previous two years, the survey said.

The primary deficit during the period April to November 2021 turned up at nearly half of the level it had reached during April to November 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 04:22 PM IST