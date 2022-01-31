Economic Survey 2022: Food subsidies grew by 400% to Rs 5.25 lakh crore

Nearly 60 per cent of the increase in revenue expenditure during 2020-21 was due to increase in major subsidies and the major subsidies registered a growth of over 200 per cent in 2020-21 over 2019-20, according to Economic Survey 2021-22.

This increase was driven by almost 400 per cent growth in food subsidies from Rs 1.09 lakh crore in 2019-20 to Rs 5.25 lakh crore in 2020-21, the survey said.

The steep rise in food subsidy bill was on account of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana introduced as part of the Economic Response to COVID-19.

"With the easing of movement and health-related restrictions later in the year, expenditure was focused in sectors with the most positive effect on the economy, either in terms of re-kindling growth or meeting welfare needs. Second to pandemic relief, the Government placed maximum priority on productive domestic capital expenditure which has a high multiplier effect on the economy," the Survey said.

In the wake of the pandemic, the additional expenditure requirements led to a YoY growth of more than 30 per cent in the revenue expenditure of the Government in 2020-21.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:28 PM IST