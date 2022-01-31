Economic Survey 2022: Despite push for renewables, demand for coal may be 1.3-1.5 BT by 2030

Despite the push for renewables, as per the Draft National Energy Policy of Niti Aayog, the demand for coal is likely to remain in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonne by 2030, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 said.

The survey said that the several initiatives are being taken by the coal and lignite producing public sector undertakings (PSUs) to reduce their carbon footprints.

Further, as on March 31, 2021, the PSUs have installed renewable capacity of 1,496 megawatts and during the next five years it is planned to install additional 5,560 megawatts of renewable capacity with substantial carbon offset potential.

Opening up of coal mining for the private sector is the most ambitious coal sector reform, which will bring efficiency and competition in coal production, attract investments and best-in-class technology, and help create more jobs in the coal sector.

The survey said that so far, 28 coal mines have been successfully auctioned. Out of these, 27 mines have been auctioned to private companies and process for sale of 88 coal mines is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:50 PM IST