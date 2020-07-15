EC dissenter to Asian Development Bank VP: Who is Ashok Lavasa?

Ashok Lavasa, the lone voice in the Election Commission, who did not give Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister clean chits for alleged poll code violations, has been named as the new Vice President of Asian Development Bank, The Print reported on Wednesday.

Notably, when Lavasa did not give a clean chit to Modi and Shah, several raised were conducted on his wife and his son Abir. The income tax department also slapped notices on his sister. All the allegations levied by the I-T department have been denied.

Lavasa is an IAS officer of the 1980 batch and served along fellow Election Commisioner Sushil Chandra and CEC Sunil Arora.

Interestingly, he has two years left in the Election Commission of India, and would have retired as CEC in 2022.

Had he continued working at the Election Commission, then he would have conducted the Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur

With his exit from the Election Commission, Lavasa becomes the second Election Commissioner to resign from his post before his tenure ends. The first was Nagender Singh in 1973, who went on to become a judge in the International Court of Justice.