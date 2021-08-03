Business

Updated on

EbixCash announces appointment of eminent banker Sunil Srivastav to board of directors

By FPJ Web Desk

Sunil Srivastav, appointed independent director to the EbixCash Board.
Sunil Srivastav, appointed independent director to the EbixCash Board.
EbixCash

EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc., international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced the appointment of Sunil Srivastav, as a new independent director to the EbixCash Board.

Srivastav is a career banker, having retired as Deputy Managing Director of the Corporate Accounts Group at India’s largest bank - State Bank of India (SBI), after 38 years.

Srivastav is presently serving as a Senior Advisor to one of India’s largest investment banking firms Edelweiss. He is also serving as a Senior Advisor to the World Bank for their Energy and Extractives program in India. Sunil is also an Independent Director on the boards of a number of public companies.

Srivastav said, “EbixCash has a broad expanse across the financial sector both on the B2C and B2B side – be it payment solutions, pre-paid cards, remittance, foreign exchange, bill payment etc. on the B2C side and then techniology based services like lending, wealth & asset management, insurance etc. for the Banks and financial instiutions – all fields relevant to my career, that I can humbly contribute to.”

Robin Raina, Chairman, President & CEO Ebix Inc, said “Sunil's expertise as an international banker besides his independent Board experience, brings an additional financial acumen and oversight to the EbixCash Board.”

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in