EbixCash announces appointment of eminent banker Sunil Srivastav to board of directors

EbixCash Private Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc., international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced the appointment of Sunil Srivastav, as a new independent director to the EbixCash Board.

Srivastav is a career banker, having retired as Deputy Managing Director of the Corporate Accounts Group at India’s largest bank - State Bank of India (SBI), after 38 years.

Srivastav is presently serving as a Senior Advisor to one of India’s largest investment banking firms Edelweiss. He is also serving as a Senior Advisor to the World Bank for their Energy and Extractives program in India. Sunil is also an Independent Director on the boards of a number of public companies.

Srivastav said, “EbixCash has a broad expanse across the financial sector both on the B2C and B2B side – be it payment solutions, pre-paid cards, remittance, foreign exchange, bill payment etc. on the B2C side and then techniology based services like lending, wealth & asset management, insurance etc. for the Banks and financial instiutions – all fields relevant to my career, that I can humbly contribute to.”

Robin Raina, Chairman, President & CEO Ebix Inc, said “Sunil's expertise as an international banker besides his independent Board experience, brings an additional financial acumen and oversight to the EbixCash Board.”