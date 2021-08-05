Eat Better raises growth funding from Getvantage; to fuel product innovation, expansion

Healthy snack brand, Eat Better, has raised an undisclosed amount in growth funding from eCommerce investment marketplace GetVantage this week. The funds will be invested to fuel expansion by focusing on marketing and new product launches in the coming months.

Eat Better, the Direct-To-Consumer online brand, was launched in August 2020. Mridula Kanoria, Founder, Eat Better said, “Over the last 11 months, we have clocked double-digit growth rates month on month. ”

Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO, GetVantage said, “We are excited to support more women founders like Mridula who are fueling entrepreneurship in India. As a founder’s platform, we look to empower India’s most exciting entrepreneurs and eCommerce businesses like Eat Better with revenue-based financing to catalyse growth.”

GetVantage has invested in over 70+ digital-first brands across sectors and is committed to driving growth for local, home-grown brands like The Eat Better Company that are the future of eCommerce in India. The company is on track to fund 250+ brands in the next 12 months.