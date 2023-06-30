 Easy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEasy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal

Easy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal

Post the acquisition Rikant Pittie holds 45,86,40,176 shares comprising of 26.38 per cent stake.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Easy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

Easy Trip Planner promoter Rikant Pittie on Friday sold 10 crore shares comprising 5.75 per cent of the company shares in a block deal, the company announced through an exchange filings. Pittie reduced his holding in the company from 32.14 per cent to 26.38 per cent.

Post the acquisition Rikant Pittie holds 45,86,40,176 shares comprising of 26.38 per cent stake, Prashan Pitti holds 18,23,27,120 or 10.49 per cent and Nishant Pitti holds 49,84,10,788 shares or 28.67 per cent.

The shares were sold on the open market.

Easy Trip Planners shares

The shares of Easy Trip Planners on Friday at 3:26 pm IST were at Rs 40.40 with a drop of 3.69 per cent.

Read Also
Infosys, Tata Motors Stocks Surge; Drive Sensex To Fresh Highs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Easy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal

Easy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal

Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore

Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth ₹2,191 Crore

Paytm Partners With Shriram Finance To Strengthens Loan Distribution Business To Drive Credit...

Paytm Partners With Shriram Finance To Strengthens Loan Distribution Business To Drive Credit...

Infosys, Tata Motors Stocks Surge; Drive Sensex To Fresh Highs

Infosys, Tata Motors Stocks Surge; Drive Sensex To Fresh Highs

Govt. Imposes Ban On Imports Of Cigarette Lighters Under ₹20

Govt. Imposes Ban On Imports Of Cigarette Lighters Under ₹20