Easy Trip Planner Promoter Sells 5.75% Stake In Block Deal | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

Easy Trip Planner promoter Rikant Pittie on Friday sold 10 crore shares comprising 5.75 per cent of the company shares in a block deal, the company announced through an exchange filings. Pittie reduced his holding in the company from 32.14 per cent to 26.38 per cent.

Post the acquisition Rikant Pittie holds 45,86,40,176 shares comprising of 26.38 per cent stake, Prashan Pitti holds 18,23,27,120 or 10.49 per cent and Nishant Pitti holds 49,84,10,788 shares or 28.67 per cent.

The shares were sold on the open market.

Easy Trip Planners shares

The shares of Easy Trip Planners on Friday at 3:26 pm IST were at Rs 40.40 with a drop of 3.69 per cent.