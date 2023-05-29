EaseMyTrip opens first offline retail store in Surat | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, has today announced the launch of its first offline retail store in Surat, Gujarat, the company announced through an exchange filings. This has been announced as a strategic move in alignment with its expansion plans.

The objective is to tap into a customer base that prefers a tailored "meet and greet" experience. This decision reflects the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

The new office has been nestled in the prominent location of Ghod Dod Road, Surat, in coherent sync with the brand's goal of broadening its footprint and operations. The store will provide premier services such as flight and hotel reservations, the purchase of bus, railway, and group fare tickets, and the purchase of vacation, cruise, and charter packages. EaseMyTrip's Surat store will also offer visa applications and related formalities as supplementary services.

Speaking about the new store, Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Our innovative EaseMyTrip franchise system is disrupting the travel industry by providing convenient access to our services, overcoming the limitations of digital literacy. The inauguration of our latest establishment in Surat signifies a noteworthy achievement in our pursuit of establishing a robust nationwide footprint. Our expansion strategy aims at enhancing brand visibility and accessibility, thereby ensuring that our valued consumers can access our trusted travel services with ease, irrespective of their internet competency.”

Early this year, the company announced establishing offline retail stores under their flagship franchise business in India. The store launch in Surat is a part of this strategy and will help the company provide the customers an opportunity to have a peerless in-store retail experience. Earlier this month, the premier online travel agency also inaugurated their first store in Patna, Bihar.

