EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Patiala | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, launches its first offline retail store in Patiala, Punjab, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Patiala store is located in Leela bhawan. To ensure that consumers connect better and have a strong brand memory, the store's interiors are created with a modern touch and are in line with the brand color spectrum.

"With clients being our primary focus, we strive to provide them with exceptional services that meet their changing needs. We are certain that our approach towards franchising will alter the travel sector and help us to better assist our consumers. The establishment of our latest store in Patiala signifies a milestone in our expansion journey. Our goal is to enhance brand visibility and provide seamless access to our services, ensuring a hassle-free experience for our valued clients," said Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.

In 2023, EaseMyTrip has already opened offline storefronts under the franchising model at Patna, Bihar followed by Surat, Gujarat, and Jaipur, Rajasthan. The brand has now moved ahead with its fourth store opening this year in Patiala.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd (EaseMyTrip) shares

The shares of EaseMyTrip on Wednesday at 11:53 am IST were at Rs 43.30, up by 0.23 percent.