 EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Patiala
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Patiala

EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Patiala

In 2023, EaseMyTrip has already opened offline storefronts under the franchising model at Patna, Bihar followed by Surat, Gujarat, and Jaipur, Rajasthan. The brand has now moved ahead with its fourth store opening this year in Patiala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Patiala | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, launches its first offline retail store in Patiala, Punjab, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Patiala store is located in Leela bhawan. To ensure that consumers connect better and have a strong brand memory, the store's interiors are created with a modern touch and are in line with the brand color spectrum.

"With clients being our primary focus, we strive to provide them with exceptional services that meet their changing needs. We are certain that our approach towards franchising will alter the travel sector and help us to better assist our consumers. The establishment of our latest store in Patiala signifies a milestone in our expansion journey. Our goal is to enhance brand visibility and provide seamless access to our services, ensuring a hassle-free experience for our valued clients," said Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.

In 2023, EaseMyTrip has already opened offline storefronts under the franchising model at Patna, Bihar followed by Surat, Gujarat, and Jaipur, Rajasthan. The brand has now moved ahead with its fourth store opening this year in Patiala.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd (EaseMyTrip) shares

The shares of EaseMyTrip on Wednesday at 11:53 am IST were at Rs 43.30, up by 0.23 percent.

Read Also
Easemy Trip Q3 results: Posts 83.8% jump in consolidated PAT to Rs 40.42 cr
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Government Approves Micron's Chip Plant Worth $2.7 Billion, Expected To Create 5000 New Jobs

Government Approves Micron's Chip Plant Worth $2.7 Billion, Expected To Create 5000 New Jobs

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till June 25 Due To Operational Reasons

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till June 25 Due To Operational Reasons

IDFC First Bank Appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan As Chief Operating Officer

IDFC First Bank Appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan As Chief Operating Officer

EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Patiala

EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Patiala

Oracle Financial Services Allots 1,990 Equity Shares As ESOP

Oracle Financial Services Allots 1,990 Equity Shares As ESOP