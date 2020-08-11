Ease of Doing Business? Maharashtra entrepreneur’s struggle to use agricultural land for manufacturing unit goes viral

"Even though removing these lines cost a lot, it is an important step for safety. So again, not a problem."

If there are no high-tension lines, as is the case in our land, a self-declaration by the farm owner that there is no Mahatransco line should be sufficient, Rohan explained in his blog.

"I applied for NOC. They came and checked. Their person signed and wrote that there is no Mahatransco line. And then they gave me that paper and asked me to get signatures from two village authorities. The Talathi and The Circle Officer. And both of them denied it. And that’s it.Mahatransco would not accept it without the signatures. And these two people would not sign it at any cost. What should a mere mortal with no government or political connections do about this?!"

Ease of doing business includes the cost effective aspect. But that was not the case for Rohan. "Not only do they need 11 documents, each of which requires almost a month to obtain, they also want us to pay RS 2,89,000 “because” our land falls within the area served by a canal from the Irrigation Department."

He was even asked to get a permission from the health department. "Why do you need the health department’s “permission” to start a manufacturing unit on your land?"

They even gave him a list of documents to upload on a website but the website is not operating at the moment."And hence the work is stuck."

He was also required to apply for an NOC at the Tahsildar Office in Miraj but he received no response. "It’s been more than 4 months. Just total silence."

"Obviously, they are playing “hard to get” to get me to pay some bribe and initiate the process. But after going through all this, I am not going to pay any bribe to anyone."

At Gram Panchayat office, Rohan says, "they openly demanded bribes after waiting for four months."

"So the Gram Panchayat NOC is stuck because of non-payment of bribe.

And many other NOC’s depend on the Gram Panchayat NOC, so they are stuck too."

Expressing his ordeal, Rohan, says "It’s been more than 9 months, I went from one office to another. From one Taluka to another, most of the time to find out that the concerned person has decided to stay at home that day."

Now, Rohan has found out that the law governing these rules is based in the “Maharastra State Land Revenue Code”. "I will try to challenge this process in the court as well as protest for change so any one could start or construct anything of their choice on their land without much delay."

Rohan's blog went viral and several came out in support. Netizens even called for better reforms. A Twitter user said, "This post narrates the pain involved in setting up a small manufacturing unit in rural Maharashtra. It is a sobering read. We urgently need reforms to enable small scale manufacturing units in rural areas."