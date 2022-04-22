Earth Day 2022: Bira 91 targets to be India’s first net zero beer company by 2025

Beer brand Bira 91 on the occasion of Earth Day 2022, announced ‘Mission To Zero’, its ambition to become India’s first Net Zero beer company by 2025.

More than seven pints of Bira 91 are enjoyed every second and as the company scales up, Bira 91 aims to brew not only the most flavorful beers on the planet, but also the greenest beers for the planet, it said in a press statement.

The company is doubling down on its sustainability efforts with initiatives that will help create real, measurable impact. By 2025, every Bira 91 brewery will have zero carbon emissions.

Commenting on Mission to Zero, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91, said, “Today’s consumers do not only want to drink flavorful beers, but also want to make better choices for the community and the planet. We know that we make the most flavorful beers in the world, and now we want to make the greenest beers for the planet too. We are investing in our manufacturing and supply chain to ensure that our breweries reach zero carbon emissions by 2025 – 5 years ahead of other global beers makers. We believe that carbon emissions are the greatest challenge being faced by this generation and our hopeful that our Mission To Zero will spark a revolution- one in which every beer made in the country is Carbon neutral.”

Last year, Kirin Holdings invested in B9 beverages for a minority stake. Subsequently both the companies partnered to form B9 - Kirin Centre for Sustainable Growth, focused on environment sustainability and other business synergies. As a result, the centre kicked off its Net Zero project last year to create an aggressive roadmap to become carbon neutral by 2025, nearly 5 years ahead of other global beer makers.

Sharing his perspective, Hiromasa Honda, Managing Director, Kirin Holdings Singapore, said, “A key pillar of Kirin’s philosophy is ‘Creating Shared Value’ (CSV). As part of this focus, the Kirin group strives to create social and economic value together with all of its stakeholders and work to grow sustainably with society. Kirin has identified the environment as one of its four key CSV issues. We are glad to share our expertise and support Bira 91’s commitment to become carbon neutral so early in its lifecycle. Team Kirin shares Bira 91’s ambition towards being India’s first Net Zero beer company and will continuously engage in various initiatives that can help them reach this goal.”

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:43 AM IST