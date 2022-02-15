EarlySalary strengthens its BNPL offering; forays into healthcare sector

EarlySalary, consumer lending platform for young professionals, has announced its launch into Health Category to strengthen its BNPL portfolio. It has onboarded Parvaiz Hussain, the CEO and Co-Founder of HealthFin, who will now be leading the health category and strengthening its BNPL offering which includes EdTech, Consumer Tech, Insurance and HealthCare categories.

Hussain brings his experience of building a health-focused lending platform with partners of around 1,000 hospitals like Apollo, Fortis, Wockhardt and more to EarlySalary.

Akshay Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder, EarlySalary said, "EarlySalary Health will strengthen our BNPL offering and help us serve many more customers in a seamless manner. We welcome Parvaiz to the EarlySalary family."

Parvaiz Hussain said, "At HealthFin, we were able to scale the category to nearly 50,000 customers but with EarlySalary deeper reach, larger demographic serving capabilities and stronger systems - I believe we can build a very large business in health as BNPL Business."

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:26 AM IST