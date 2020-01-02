Each paisa counts in economic slowdown

The price rise in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai is Rs 19.5, Rs 21.5 and Rs 20, respectively; so, the LPG price in the three metros has settled at Rs 685, Rs 747 and Rs 734 per cylinder, respectively. The cumulative increase in Mumbai is Rs 138 per cylinder.

Also, the price of kerosene sold through the public distribution system in Mumbai has been upped by 26 paise to reach Rs 35.58 per litre. This is as per a 2016 decision to increase the price by 25 paise a litre every month till the subsidy is eliminated. Delhi has no issue since it has been declared kerosene-free.

The Aviation Turbine Fuel prices also recorded a 2.65% surge in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on Wednesday, though at Rs 64.32 per litre, it is still pegged less than petrol and diesel.

A litre of petrol in the national capital costs Rs 75.14 and diesel Rs 67.96. The hike will add to the burden of the cash-strapped airlines which are facing cut-throat competition.

The price of ATF, which powers the aircraft, was raised by Rs 1,637.25 per kilolitre to hit Rs 64,323.76 per kl in Delhi, the highest since June 2019; this is the second straight monthly increase in rates warranted by firming up of the crude oil prices in the international market.

On December 1, ATF price was marginally raised by Rs 13.88 per kilolitre India is dependent on imports to meet 84 per cent of its oil needs and the prices of domestic fuels are kept at par with the benchmark international rate.

Earlier, on December 1, the price of a 19-kg cylinder was revised upwards to Rs 1.241 in Delhi and Rs 1,190 in Mumbai.

The government subsidises in a year 12 cylinders allotted to each household. Any additional requirement of LPG has to be met by buying cylinders at non-subsidised rate.

Even the subsidy varies from month to month. It is dependent on factors such as changes in the average international benchmark and foreign exchange rates, which determine the subsidy amount.

Meanwhile, the Congress has attacked the government over the LPG and the train fare hike, saying it will be a burden on the common man.

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said the hike comes at a time when the economy is in a shambles. "Is this a fair New Year's gift to the common man? The Congress thinks it is not," she said.