 E-way bill generation rises to 8.82 cr, surpassing April's 8.44 cr
An e-way bill is a goods and services tax document generated for transporting goods worth more than 50,000 rupees.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
The number of e-way bills generated rose to 8.82 crore from 8.44 crore in April, data released by the Good and Services Tax Network showed.

The first indication about higher movement of goods was reflected in Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) manufacturing index soars to a 31-month peak of 58.7 in May.

The number of bills in May was the second highest ever. On a year-on-year basis, the number of e-way bills generated rose 19.7%.

The number of e-way bills generated is a lead indicator of economic activity and domestic trade. Data released earlier this month showed that goods and service tax collections rose 12% on year to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in May.

