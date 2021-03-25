E-commerce policy, interest on interest, and Maruti’s mega plan: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on March 25, 2021

New E-commerce policy in making:

Indian is in the process of formulating a fresh e-commerce policy. It is expected to plug all the FDI-related concerns expressed by the trader community.

The Commerce Ministry has conducted several meetings with stakeholders to discuss required changes in the FDI policy in the E-commerce sector. Recently, several trader organizations had raised questions around practices carried by E-commerce platforms. They are accused of giving preferential treatment to only a few merchants. Traders have demanded to ban FDI backed e-commerce companies from holding even an indirect stake in sellers offering products on their platforms.

Back in December 2018, India had tightened its FDI rules for e-commerce. It had restricted FDI-backed e-commerce platforms from having ownership or control over the inventory sold on its platform.

The companies had responded by tweaking their business models. It allowed them to continue holding an indirect stake in the inventory. This issue recently came to the fore when traders complained about partiality in favor of a handful of merchants. New policy that is under discussion is likely to address this loophole on an immediate basis.