 Duped In The Name Of Law, Trapped In His Own Home — Ex-Banker Loses ₹23 Crore In 30-Day Cyber Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDuped In The Name Of Law, Trapped In His Own Home — Ex-Banker Loses ₹23 Crore In 30-Day Cyber Scam

Duped In The Name Of Law, Trapped In His Own Home — Ex-Banker Loses ₹23 Crore In 30-Day Cyber Scam

A retired Delhi banker lost Rs 23 crore in a month-long cyber scam, after fraudsters posed as police and ED officers, keeping him under 'digital arrest' with constant threats.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
78-Year-Old Retired Banker Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam. | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: Naresh Malhotra, a 78-year-old retired banker living in Delhi, lost his life savings of Rs 23 crore in a sophisticated month-long cyber scam. The fraudsters trapped him using fear, lies, and technology, pretending to be top law enforcement officials.

It All Started with a Phone Call

On August 1, Malhotra received a call from someone pretending to be from a mobile company. The caller told him his Aadhaar card was used to activate a phone number in Mumbai connected to terror funding. The call was then transferred to a person claiming to be a Mumbai Police officer.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Bhandup Techie Duped Of ₹8.40 Lakh In Telegram-Based Task...
article-image

The Fear Game Begins

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Mulls Monetising 'Golden Data' Of Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries
Maharashtra Govt Mulls Monetising 'Golden Data' Of Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers To Tour Flood-Affected Districts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers To Tour Flood-Affected Districts
Tamil Nadu Liquor Prices To Surge As Tasmac Eyes Rate Hike After GST Revision
Tamil Nadu Liquor Prices To Surge As Tasmac Eyes Rate Hike After GST Revision
Gold Vs Equities: Gold Beats Stocks Yet Again, Shines Bright For 4th Diwali In A Row With Massive Returns
Gold Vs Equities: Gold Beats Stocks Yet Again, Shines Bright For 4th Diwali In A Row With Massive Returns

Once connected with the 'police,' the pressure began. They told Malhotra that his Aadhaar was linked to terror activities. The scammers shifted the conversation to WhatsApp and demanded to know how much money he had. When he said Rs 14 lakh, they told him to transfer it for 'verification' purposes.

They assured him the money would be returned after verification. However, the scammers kept asking for more, claiming that each step was part of a legal investigation and monitored by the Supreme Court.

Read Also
ED Uncovers ₹17.9 Crore Art Fraud, Fake ‘Maharaja’ Used To Dupe Investment Banker
article-image

‘Digital Arrest’ and Isolation

During the fraud, Malhotra was kept under what is now being called a 'digital arrest.' He was forced to stay home and only allowed to leave to visit banks to withdraw and transfer money to the scammers. They threatened to involve his family in terror cases if he didn’t cooperate.

He followed their instructions for a whole month, from August 4 to September 4, out of fear.

Read Also
Senior Police Officer Impersonation, Bitcoin Investment Scam & Share Trading Fraud Lead To ₹2.68...
article-image

Realisation and Reporting the Crime

On September 19, Malhotra finally realised he had been cheated and went to the police. He told them that he wanted to deposit the money with the Supreme Court directly, and even considered surrendering himself at a local police station when he became suspicious.

He said, 'I spent my life savings building security for my old age. In one month, it all disappeared because I trusted the wrong people. I hope my story serves as a warning.'

Read Also
MP News: Fraudster Transfers Over ₹98k From Amazon-Linked Account In Jabalpur
article-image

Investigation Underway, Partial Recovery Made

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police is now investigating the case. So far, they have managed to freeze Rs 2.67 crore across multiple accounts.

An officer said the money was moved through more than 4,000 bank accounts to avoid tracking. The police are confident they will soon arrest the culprits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Liquor Prices To Surge As Tasmac Eyes Rate Hike After GST Revision

Tamil Nadu Liquor Prices To Surge As Tasmac Eyes Rate Hike After GST Revision

Gold Vs Equities: Gold Beats Stocks Yet Again, Shines Bright For 4th Diwali In A Row With Massive...

Gold Vs Equities: Gold Beats Stocks Yet Again, Shines Bright For 4th Diwali In A Row With Massive...

Duped In The Name Of Law, Trapped In His Own Home — Ex-Banker Loses ₹23 Crore In 30-Day Cyber...

Duped In The Name Of Law, Trapped In His Own Home — Ex-Banker Loses ₹23 Crore In 30-Day Cyber...

India-US Trade Ties To Strengthen With Focus On Energy Security: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

India-US Trade Ties To Strengthen With Focus On Energy Security: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

EPack Prefab Technologies Raises ₹151.2 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Ahead Of IPO

EPack Prefab Technologies Raises ₹151.2 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Ahead Of IPO