Ducati unveils new motorcyle XDiavel Nera

The Ducati XDiavel Nera was presented to the public in the seventh episode of the Ducati World Première web series. The partnership between two brand ambassadors of Made in Italy in the world like Ducati and Poltrona Frau has led to this motorcycle that will be produced in a numbered edition limited to 500 units, according to a company statement.

Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati: "The XDiavel Nera.... is a unique motorcycle with an unmistakable identity, a splendid expression of the excellence of Made in Italy ".

Poltrona Frau is a company in high-end furniture sector. The collaboration with Ducati, introduced with the Ducati Scrambler Club Italia project, benefits from the experience gained over the years by the Interiors in Motion area of Poltrona Frau. The Interiors in Motion Business Unit specializes in the creation, construction and supply of distinctive leather interiors in the premium automotive, aviation, rail transport and offshore navigation sectors, according to the statement.

Giovanni Maiolo, Poltrona Frau Interiors in Motion Business Unit Director: "There is great satisfaction for the work done together with Ducati on the XDiavel Nera. We are proud to be part of this 100 percent Italian project."

Key features

The new XDiavel Nera is characterized by the “Black on Black” livery in which gloss and matt blackportions alternate. This livery makes the XDiavel even sportier and is also reflected in a dedicated jet helmet, which owners of XDiavel Nera can order together with the bike.

The bike is also enriched by some style details that enhance its aesthetics, such as the brake calipers and engine head covers in Ducati Red colour and the lightened and fully machined forged rims, painted in gloss black.

The most recognizable part of the XDiavel Nera is the special seat made of Pelle Frau®: a soft natural leather saddled by hand. It is available in five different colours (Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva) and is customized with a series of "X" engraved through a sophisticated laser process, which recall the name of the bike.

Ducati XDiavel is a motorcycle with a strong personality that focuses heavily on the concept of individualization. In this project, the possibility of customization is expressed through the choice of preferred colour for the seat, to which are added a wider comfort saddle and a backrest, also in Pelle Frau® leather, suitable for travelling in two without sacrificing style.

The 500 Ducatisti enthusiasts who order XDiavel Nera will also receive an exclusive key ring and document holder made of Pelle Frau® leather in the matching colour to the one chosen for the saddle.

Testastretta DVT 1262 engine which, in combination with the final belt drive, ensures smooth delivery at low revs and a full curve up to the highest revs. The Testastretta DVT 1262, clearly visible in the centre of the bike, in Euro5 configuration delivers a maximum power output of 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.0 kgm at 5,000 rpm.

The chassis of the bike, the reduced height from the ground of the saddle (755 mm) and the forward position of the footpegs are designed to offer great riding ease and comfort when travelling at low speed in complete relaxation and, at the same time, maximum fun in sporty riding. The combination of the tubular steel trellis frame, the front and rear suspension and the chassis dimensions allows agility and controllability of the front axle, guaranteeing surprising handling.

XDiavel Nera is equipped at the rear with a 240 mm wide tyre mounted on a rim with an 8” channel that makes the bike easily recognizable from any angle, becoming a highly distinctive style element.

The particular profile of the tyre also allows a maximum lean angle of 40°, an unthinkable value for a motorcycle of this type. The braking system is powerful and modular and is equipped, like the whole

Ducati range, with ABS Cornering. At the front it features Brembo monobloc M50 calipers and two 320 mm discs, while at the rear we can find a single 265 mm disc.

The lighting system is full-LED with a DRL daytime running light system on the front that is easily recognizable and of great visual impact. XDiavel Nera is equipped with Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which, by dynamically measuring the roll and pitch angles as well as the speed of the relative set-up variations, provides the information to ABS Cornering. This system, together with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL), make the XDiavelNera a technologically advanced, high-performance and safe motorcycle.

The electronic equipment is completed by the two-level dashboard with colour animation TFT screen and dedicated key-on, in addition to the hands-free system, to be able to use the motorcycle with the key in the pocket or bag.

The individualization of the XDiavel also includes completely customizable ergonomics thanks to the adjustable footpegs in three positions, or through the choice of Ducati Performance accessories that best suit the buyer's needs, including handlebars of different shapes and rearward footpegs compared to the standard or centrally located ones.

The XDiavel Nera can already be ordered with the seat in the preferred colour and will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from March 2022. It fits into the Ducati XDiavel range alongside the essential XDiavel Dark and the sporty XDiavel S.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:22 AM IST